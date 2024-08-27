WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
One dead in Levy County high-speed pursuit

WUFT | By Gabriel Velasquez Neira
Published August 27, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy of the Levy County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy of the Levy County Sheriff's Office

A high-speed pursuit Monday afternoon involving the Levy County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol led to a crash and one dead.

According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, no officers were injured. Also, about a 7-mile stretch of US 19 south of Chiefland to Otter Creek was closed going both ways.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the incident. Florida Department of Highway Patrol and Levy County Sheriff’s office declined to comment.

WUFT contacted FDLE after hours. They were not readily available for comment.

___

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further developments. Contact WUFT News by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org
Tags
Law and Public Safety Levy County
Gabriel Velasquez Neira
Gabriel is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
