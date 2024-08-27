One dead in Levy County high-speed pursuit

A high-speed pursuit Monday afternoon involving the Levy County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol led to a crash and one dead.

According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, no officers were injured. Also, about a 7-mile stretch of US 19 south of Chiefland to Otter Creek was closed going both ways.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the incident. Florida Department of Highway Patrol and Levy County Sheriff’s office declined to comment.

WUFT contacted FDLE after hours. They were not readily available for comment.

