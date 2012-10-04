WUFT Press Room

Florida’s 89.1, WUFT-FM features work of artist photographer Anna Tomczak on 31st Anniversary Poster

By on October 4th, 2012
WUFT-FM Poster by Anna Tomczak

Poster by Anna Tomczak (Click image to view larger)

Public radio station Florida’s 89.1 WUFT-FM is celebrating its 31st broadcast anniversary with a limited edition poster featuring work by critically acclaimed artist photographer Anna Tomczak. Tomczak is dedicated to using different techniques to alter photos through Polaroid transfer and integrate photographs into various materials. The featured work, Blue Door, Cadaqués, originally a 20” x 24” Polaroid, is now a 24” x 30“ poster available for a pledge of $100 during the October membership campaign from Oct. 8 – 19. Pledges can be made online at wuft.org or by calling 1-800-338-9838.

Anna’s large format dye-infusion transfer photographs are widely exhibited and are in museum, university, private and corporate collections including: The Florida Gulf Coast Museum of Art, The Norton Museum of Art, The Polk Museum of Art, City of Orlando Public Art Collection, Deland Museum of Art, The Brooklyn Museum of Art, The Harn Museum of Art, UNCC Charlotte – The Cone Foundation, Sony Latin-America, McGraw-Hill, NYC and the Polaroid Corporate Art Collection, Waltham, Mass.

Currently her large-format photographic prints of antiques and plants are on display at the Appleton Museum of Art in Ocala. The show “FLORAda and Flowing Waters: the Art of Mark Messersmith,” Margaret Ross Tolbert and Anna Tomczak, features lush and beautiful portraits of natural Florida as interpreted by these three artists. The show continues through Nov. 4.

Tomczak hosts workshops throughout Florida in various museums, universities and studio classrooms. She also travels to Italy and Spain to present her work in alternative processes and to teach. Tomczak has received various honors including the Florida Individual Artist Fellowship and Career Enhancement Grant; Polaroid Artist Support Program Grant; and the Loft Nota Bene Artists Residency, Spain. Her work has been featured in publications such as Sanctuary Anna Tomczak Photography, The Georgia Review, Florida History Magazine and Polaroid Manipulations. Tomczak earned a BA in Theater Arts from Pennsylvania State University and MFA in Fine Art Photography at the University of Florida.

Posters that are pledged for can be picked up at a poster signing reception on Nov. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. Tomcazk will be on hand to sign and add a personal message and Thornebrook Gallery will feature special framing prices.

Florida’s 89.1, WUFT-FM and WJUF-FM 9o.1 are part of the UF College of Journalism and Communications Division of Multimedia Properties and serves as a training facility for students. The stations cover 16 counties in North Florida and an additional three counties in Florida’s Nature Coast (Citrus, Sumter and Hernando) and feature NPR, PRI and locally originated programming.


