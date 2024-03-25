© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Ocala asks residents for city planning ideas

WUFT | By WUFT News
Published March 25, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
The City of Ocala launched a
The City of Ocala launched a vision 2050 survey asking for resident input. (Image courtesy @CityofOcalaFL on X)

The city of Ocala wants the public’s help in planning the city’s future. As part of the vision 2050 survey, residents have the opportunity to provide insight and ideas that could become reality.

According to the Ocala government website, “The vision plan serves as a roadmap for the future and is built upon community consensus to promote continued support and implementation of projects over time.”

The survey is open until April 5th.

For more information, please visit this link.
WUFT News
