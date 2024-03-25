Ocala asks residents for city planning ideas

The city of Ocala wants the public’s help in planning the city’s future. As part of the vision 2050 survey, residents have the opportunity to provide insight and ideas that could become reality.

According to the Ocala government website, “The vision plan serves as a roadmap for the future and is built upon community consensus to promote continued support and implementation of projects over time.”

The survey is open until April 5th.

For more information, please visit this link.

