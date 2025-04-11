Dana Hill Interviews Nick DiMeo

Writer Nick DiMeo is a curious person – drawn to stories of largely forgotten Americans. For fifteen years he has showcased them in short essays he narrates in his podcast, The Memory Palace. Well, now The Memory Palace is a book, highlighting selections from the podcast, along with new pieces. The writing is sensitive and beautiful, often funny, but also fundamentally benevolent. All Things Considered host Dana Hill spoke with Nate DiMeo this week about The Memory Palace.