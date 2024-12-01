Alachua County Bicentennial Symposium and Celebration

This episode features the symposium, “The Making of Alachua County: Past, Present and Future” on Saturday, December 7 from 9:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Matheson Museum, 513 E. University Avenue in Gainesville. The event is presented by the Alachua County African and African American Historical Society, Incorporated in honor of the Alachua County Bicentennial. The symposium includes keynote speakers on indigenous people, African heritage and the role of race as well as a panel discussion on exploration, enslavement and freedom and another on “where do we go from here?” The 200thanniversary event is free and open to the public and includes multicultural foods, music, poster presentations and exhibits.

UF Professor Emeritus Dr. Barbara McDade Gordon and University of Kansas Professor Emeritus Dr. Jacob Gordon share information on the history of Alachua County, their event partners and the exciting list of planned activities.

Registration available at: mathesonmuseum.networkforgood.com/events/78794-the-making-of-alachua-county-past-present-and-the-future

