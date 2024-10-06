WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

2024 Wes Skiles Water Stewardship Awards

By Sue Wagner
Published October 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
W2W Wes Skiles Water Stewardship Awards poster

This episode features the 12th annual Wes Skiles Water Stewardship Awards hosted by the Downtown Rotary Club of Gainesville on October 8 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cade Museum of Creativity and Invention located at 811 S. Main Street in Gainesville. The event will feature a keynote address by Allen Skinner, owner of Soil Life Organics in Jacksonville. He recently received the “Service to Agriculture Award” and is a National Association of Conservation Districts Soil Health Champion. In addition, three Wes Skiles Stewardship Awards will be given to recognize a non-profit organization, a business and an individual that has displayed exceptional efforts in improving water quality and conservation in North Florida. Proceeds from the event will benefit local partner Southern Sudan Health Care Organization.

Event Chair Jim Skiles and Allen Skinner talk about their relationship with the late Wes Skiles, the keynote theme and Rotary’s dedication to pursuing clean water for everyone and preservation of the environment.

More event information »

Ticket information »

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes