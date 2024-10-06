2024 Wes Skiles Water Stewardship Awards

This episode features the 12th annual Wes Skiles Water Stewardship Awards hosted by the Downtown Rotary Club of Gainesville on October 8 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cade Museum of Creativity and Invention located at 811 S. Main Street in Gainesville. The event will feature a keynote address by Allen Skinner, owner of Soil Life Organics in Jacksonville. He recently received the “Service to Agriculture Award” and is a National Association of Conservation Districts Soil Health Champion. In addition, three Wes Skiles Stewardship Awards will be given to recognize a non-profit organization, a business and an individual that has displayed exceptional efforts in improving water quality and conservation in North Florida. Proceeds from the event will benefit local partner Southern Sudan Health Care Organization.

Event Chair Jim Skiles and Allen Skinner talk about their relationship with the late Wes Skiles, the keynote theme and Rotary’s dedication to pursuing clean water for everyone and preservation of the environment.

