This episode features Mikhail Mikhaylov, an enterprising University of Florida senior majoring in International Studies and Political Science. He is the co-founder of Off the Battlefield Foundation whose mission is to bridge the gap between veterans of war and compassionate companions worldwide, fostering bonds of understanding, support, and cultural exchange. Their main program enhances the mental well-being of veterans by providing them with dedicated companionship while empowering students to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond. They will continue their work in areas of conflict and areas affected by natural disasters.

Mikhail is one of the coordinators of a Sister City Alliance between Gainesville and Nizhyn, a city in Ukraine. The goal is to establish a local coalition of private and public sector partners in an effort to showcase international cooperation and peace. He is also the recipient of a Boren Award and will travel to Latvia for six months to immerse himself in the culture, work in public service, and train to become a diplomat.