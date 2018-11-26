Soul Surfer | Lance Maki Finds Peace In Religion And Surfing

Seventy-one year old surfer Lance Maki had a defining moment that changed the course of his life. Maki was focused on his career and had forgotten the true meaning of his existence.

After the unexpected death of his son, Maki needed a reason to wake up every morning. His passion for surfing and his belief in God interweave together to create a clear path. Maki was reminded of what is truly important: love, family and forgiveness.

In this hardship, it was his spirituality that saved him both in and out of the water.