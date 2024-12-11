UF study shows pay is worse for those who stutter

A new study from the University of Florida study found those who stutter have lower earnings, experience underemployment and have lower job satisfaction.

The UF College of Public Health and Health Professions analyzed over two decades of data from people who stutter.

It found they are about 4 times less likely to earn 100 thousand dollars or more.

And they're 25 percent less likely to be satisfied with their job.

According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, more than 3 million people stutter in the U-S.

Although there are no cures for stuttering there are therapies available to help improve speech fluency.

