WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UF study shows pay is worse for those who stutter

WUFT | By Aileyahu Shanes
Published December 11, 2024 at 11:16 AM EST

A new study from the University of Florida study found those who stutter have lower earnings, experience underemployment and have lower job satisfaction.

The UF College of Public Health and Health Professions analyzed over two decades of data from people who stutter.

It found they are about 4 times less likely to earn 100 thousand dollars or more.

And they're 25 percent less likely to be satisfied with their job.

According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, more than 3 million people stutter in the U-S.

Although there are no cures for stuttering there are therapies available to help improve speech fluency.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Aileyahu Shanes
Aileyahu is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Aileyahu Shanes