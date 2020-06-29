Saturday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m.

WUFT’S FANFARES & FIREWORKS is on hiatus this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the annual Independence Day celebration will continue with “WUFT’s Fanfares from Home.” The 30-minute radio and television special will premiere on Saturday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. on WUFT-TV 5.1 (Channel 3 on COX in Gainesville) and on WUFT 89.1/90.1.

The special, presented by WUFT and VyStar Credit Union, features several FANFARES performers participating virtually including Billy Buchanan, Bears and Lions, The Savants of Soul, UF Health Shands Arts in Medicine Musicians in Residence (Jason Hedges, Ricky Kendall, Michael Claytor, Sam Moss and Cienna Wesley) and Gainesville Community Band Conductor Gary Langford. WUFT-FM “Morning Edition” host Glenn Richards will serve as emcee.

The program will also include two videos, the Gainesville Sing-A-Long and Band Together with an original song written by Bob McPeek, that were created during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both feature many familiar and favorite Gainesville performers.

The television program will be rebroadcast at July 4 and 11 p.m. on July 5 at 9:30 a.m. on WUFT-TV 5.1. Additional bonus video of performances and extended interviews will be available on this page.

Bonus Videos

Billy Buchanan – It Won’t Be Long

Extended Interviews

Band Together

Billy Buchanan