2024 increase in online shopping threatens small businesses

As road traffic increases for delivery drivers, foot traffic tends to decrease for small businesses.

According to a 2024 Statista report, 20% of shopping takes place online. By 2027, e-commerce is predicted to amount to a quarter of all retail transactions.

A leading cause of rising internet sales is the lower prices offered online relative to those in store. According to Forbes, online stores do not have to account for the same overhead costs that in-person stores do.

Bren Strickland, the owner of 108 Vine and Plantstay, noticed that once she opened an online storefront for her products, sales began to increase more and more each year. However, the small business owner says she prefers having in-store customers.

“Our reason for being here is for the brick and mortar experience,” she said. “People here working can know your name. I think that’s what we want to be.”

