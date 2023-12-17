Ron Magill and Greg Cote – The Pride of a Lion

Today’s episode features Ron Magill and Greg Cote authors of the new book “The Pride of a Lion: What the Animal Kingdom Can Teach Us About Survival, Fear and Family.” The book features the true and incredible survival story of K’wasi, a lion cub who overcame unimaginable odds. It is documented by wildlife expert, photographer and Miami Zoo Communications Director and UF Distinguished Alumnus Ron Magill. Miami Herald Sports Columnist Greg Cote serves as the wordsmith to showcase K’wasi’s remarkable journey from the untimely death of his mother to become a magnificent star of Lion Country Safari. Through K’wasi’s remarkable story, Ron Magill and Greg Cote detail how evolved the animal kingdom truly is – and lions in particular. They are funny, engaging, touching, and thrilling, “The Pride of a Lion” teaches the value of family, resilience, and the meaning of life.

Ron Magill’s half-a-century career at the Miami Zoo gives a voice to all things wildlife. Together Ron and Greg help us understand the life lessons the animal kingdom has for us.

The Pride of a Lion: What the Animal Kingdom Can Teach Us About Survival, Fear and Family

Published Dec, 6, 2023