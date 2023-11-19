“Shows and Tell” – Michael Blachly and David Stirt

Today’s episode features “Shows and Tell” a new podcast by former UF Performing Arts Director Michael Blachly and David Stirt, former owner of the “Gator Bait” publication. Michael serves as the host and shares his experiences from his more than 50-year career of booking performances and productions in venues in the U.S. David serves a producer and researches background material for each episode.

The “behind the scenes” experiences that Michael will be sharing throughout the podcast cross numerous genres in the performing arts including, but not limited to, music in its various forms of pop, jazz, classical, gospel, folk and beyond. Dance from classical ballet, modern, ethnic traditional and tap. Theater will be covered from dramatic works to Broadway musicals.

Stay tuned for podcast availability.