Patrice Boyes, WUFT-FM 42nd Anniversary Poster Artist

Today’s episode features WUFT-FM’s 42nd broadcast anniversary poster artist Patrice Boyes. Boyes is a Gainesville attorney and an artist influenced by the natural world. She has had solo exhibitions of her work in private, civic and college galleries and numerous group exhibitions within the U.S. and she is a signature member of the National Association of Women Artists. Her non-figurative work is dominated by a connection to Florida’s fragile ecology and to the fragility of the cultural environment she has observed in Cuba, Japan, and Western Europe.

Her work, “Naked Springs Reverie,” is featured on the anniversary poster that was available during the WUFT-FM fall fundraising campaign. Her work will be celebrated at a poster signing reception at the Harn Museum of Art in the UF Cultural Plaza in Gainesville on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Posters will still be available for a donation.

For more information on Patrice: https://www.patriceboyes.com/

To RSVP for the poster signing: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdeiYw19JSITuKwmr9ggR_bsg8sIPGBJieON7pzYbkgHk0rTQ/viewform