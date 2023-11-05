2023 Wes Skiles Water Stewardship Awards

Today’s episode features the 10th annual Wes Skiles Water Stewardship Awards hosted by the Downtown Rotary Club of Gainesville on November 8 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cade Museum of Creativity and Invention located at 811 S. Main Street in Gainesville. The event will feature a keynote address by the 2021 Woman of the Year in Agriculture Angela Tenbroeck and Wes Skiles Stewardship Awards will be given to recognize a non-profit organization, a business and an individual that has displayed exceptional efforts in improving water quality and conservation in North Florida. Proceeds from the event will benefit local partner Southern Sudan Health Care Organization.

Event Chair Jim Skiles and Angela Tenbroeck, a fourth-generation hydroponic farmer who created a successful method that provides an increase in crop yield and the ability to grow year-round without harmful chemicals or waste. Jim and Angela share information on the late Wes Skiles, the event and Rotary’s dedication to pursuing clean water for everyone and preservation of the environment.

More information available at WesSkilesWater.Eventbrite.com