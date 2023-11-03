Independent Lens: A Town Called Victoria – Nov. 13-14 at 10 p.m.

A Reel South and Independent Lens co-presentation, “A Town Called Victoria” follows a mosque in South Texas that erupts in flames. After the cameras turn away and the narrative slips from the headlines, the town of Victoria must overcome its age-old political, racial, and economic divides, and begin the hard work of changing itself for the better.
