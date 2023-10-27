Once Upon a Time in Florida – Jacki Levine

Today’s episode features Jacki Levine, editor of “Once Upon a Time in Florida: Stories of Life in the Land of Promises.” The book is curated from the archives of FORUM, the award-winning magazine of Florida Humanities. The anthology presents 50 often surprising and always intriguing stories of life in Florida by some of the nation’s most talented writers and scholars. This collection opens more than 14,000 years ago with the first people to inhabit the peninsula and continues through the state’s territorial beginnings, the era of slavery, statehood, the Civil War, Reconstruction, the Jim Crow period, and Florida’s transformation into a complex, powerful mega-state.

Levine share what readers can discover in this vibrant anthology, told through the lens of humanities, it is the story of what it means to be a Floridian. It also celebrates the 50th anniversary of Florida Humanities, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

“Once Upon a Time in Florida: Stories of Life in the Land of Promises” – 50th anniversary anthology

Published Oct. 24, 2023

For more information: https://www.floridahumanities.org