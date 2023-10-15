Today’s episode features the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 a.m. at Celebration Pointe in Gainesville. The annual event is a celebration of courage and hope and is a movement that unites communities to end breast cancer as we know it for everyone. Registration is free and open to individuals or teams of friends or colleagues from businesses or organizations. The event also raises funds to support lifesaving breast cancer research and care for breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers and caregivers through every step of the journey.

Dr. Lamia ElMahdawy, breast cancer survivor and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Gainesville Sponsorship Coordinator shares information on how the local event benefits the community, how to get involved, the day of activities and how to make a financial contribution. She also shares her own journey through breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and how she has enjoyed many years in remission.

American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Saturday, Oct. 21 | 8 a.m.

Celebration Pointe

Gainesville

To register: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=105670