Florida Trail Association 40th Anniversary – Encore

Today’s episode features the Florida Trail Association. The nonprofit organization is responsible for developing, maintaining, protecting and promoting a network of hiking trails throughout the state, including the unique Florida National Scenic Trail, commonly known as the “Florida Trail,” along with their primary agency partner, the U.S. Forest Service. The Florida National Scenic Trail is a 1,500 mile federally designated trail beginning at Big Cypress National Preserve and ending at Gulf Islands National Seashore.

The organization strives to protect the natural, cultural, and historic landscapes along the Florida National Scenic Trail for future generations by providing a continuous trail system built by and for the people of Florida. Royce Gibson, Executive Director, and Abe Christian, Operations Manager, share information on volunteer, recreational, and educational opportunities for the diverse population of Florida and beyond.

Check out the Florida Trail Association on WUFT-TV’s “Greater Good”

