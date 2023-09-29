 
MASTERPIECE "World on Fire" Season 2 Key Art Shown (L-R): Marga (MIRIAM SCHIWECK), David (GREGG SULKIN), Kasia (ZOFIA WICHŁACZ), Harry (JONAH HAUER-KING), Lois (JULIA BROWN), Rajib (AHAD RAZA MIR), Robina (LESLEY MANVILLE) For editorial use only. Credit: Mammoth Screen

World on Fire, Season 2 – Oct. 15 – Nov. 19 at 9 p.m.

Telling the story of World War Two through the eyes of ordinary people, following intrepid young heroes fighting for freedom, series two will take viewers from the war-torn streets of Britain deep into Nazi Germany, the resistance within occupied France, and the brutal sands of the North African desert – where troops struggle to adapt to a very different kind of combat.

