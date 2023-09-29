Native America, Season 2 – Oct. 24 – Nov. 14 at 9 p.m.

Season 2 of NATIVE AMERICA is a groundbreaking portrait of contemporary Indian Country. Building on the success of the first season, this four-part Native directed series reveals the beauty and power of today’s Indigenous world. Smashing stereotypes, it follows the brilliant engineers, bold politicians, and cutting-edge artists who draw upon Native tradition to build a better 21st century.
