 
WUFT 89.1/90.1 WUFT Classic Live TV DONATE

Native America, Season 2 – Oct. 24 – Nov. 14 at 9 p.m.

By

September 29, 2023 TV

Season 2 of NATIVE AMERICA is a groundbreaking portrait of contemporary Indian Country. Building on the success of the first season, this four-part Native directed series reveals the beauty and power of today’s Indigenous world. Smashing stereotypes, it follows the brilliant engineers, bold politicians, and cutting-edge artists who draw upon Native tradition to build a better 21st century.

Check Also

Little Bird – Oct. 19-Nov. 16 at 10 p.m.

Bezhig Little Bird was adopted into a Jewish family at the age of five, being …

© 2023 WUFT / Division of Media Properties