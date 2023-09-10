Samuel Proctor Oral History Project Racial Justice Town Hall

Today’s episode features Dr. Paul Ortiz, a professor of history and the director of the Samuel Proctor Oral History Project. The award-winning, social-justice research center is engaged in experiential learning initiatives all over the world. Student researchers, interns, volunteers, and staff are dedicated to gathering, preserving, and promoting living histories of individuals from all walks of life. The center is uses critical historical inquiry and digital humanities production to encourage civic engagement and dialogue between the past, present and the future.

Dr. Ortiz shares information on “A Racial Justice Town Hall” on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center at 837 SE 7th Avenue in Gainesville. The event is free and open to the public. It features research on Black Faculty Recruitment and Retention at UF. UF faculty, former faculty, staff, and former staff will recall their experiences from their time at the University.

Samuel Proctor Oral History Program at the University of Florida

“Welcoming Black Faculty to Higher Education”

Oct. 12 | 6 p.m.

Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center

837 SE 7th Avenue

Gainesville

More information available at:

https://calendar.ufl.edu/clas/event/28093-welcoming-black-faculty-to-higher-education-a#lw_cal_events