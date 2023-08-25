UFCJC Atlas Lab Director Nathan Carpenter

Today’s episode features the Atlas Lab at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. Fueled by sophisticated, AI-driven digital media analysis tools, the lab provides students with invaluable, real-world experience in data analytics, researchers with a treasure trove of data to develop new insights for industry, and best-in-class tools to help our immersion venues provide additional value to customers and the community.

Lab Director Nathan Carpenter is responsible for leading the lab’s operations, insights/analysis, and engagement with key stakeholders. He facilitates research, instruction and immersion opportunities, external partnerships around social media listening and engagement, and grant funding. He also provides thought leadership around social media listening data collection and strategy to academic and professional communities.

Carpenter shares how access to top-of-the-line software and technology allows students, scholars and professionals to create some of the industry’s most impactful insights.

Atlas Lab

UF College of Journalism and Communications

https://www.jou.ufl.edu/atlas-lab-about/