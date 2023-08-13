2023 Encore Presentation: First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim

Today’s episode is a rebroadcast of the First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim from August 2022. The second annual event will be on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. The 0.42 mile route from Cedar Key to Atsena Otie will benefit the playground project for the Cedar Key School, the only school on the island open to students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The swim departs from the sand spit in front the Beachfront Motel at low tide. Participants can swim the route or use non-powered accessories including floaties, rafts and whacky inflatables. The event also includes shark conservation awareness presentations.

Michael Pressley Bobbitt, event coordinator and self-proclaimed Clambassador, shares details on the Cedar Key Shark Swim and the plan to help evolve the yearly cultural event into a full-blown Cedar Key Shark Week– a time for costumes, floats and silly fellowship that will strengthen the community bonds that mean so much to Gulf island residents.

INFORMATION FOR THE 2023 EVENT:

The Clambassador’s Second Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim

Saturday, August 19, 11 a.m.

Meet at the sand spit at the corner of G Street and 1st Street

0.42 mile swim from Cedar Key to Atsena Otie

For more information and to register:

https://www.cedarkeysharkswim.com