MusicGNV – Premieres on WUFT 89.1/90.1 on Aug. 20 at 7 a.m.

Today ‘s episode features MusicGNV a non-profit organization dedicated to growing the Gainesville music community by offering the opportunity for musicians to tell their stories through curated shows, talent-fostering, trade apprenticeships and artist resources. MusicGNV features a quarterly recording grant program offering one Gainesville-based artist or band one weekend of studio time.

By the end of the process, the grant recipient will walk away with at least one professionally recorded and mixed song. MusicGNV will also hire videographers and photographers to document the weekend and provide photos and video content to release the song. Other activities include the Live and Local Concert series at the Bo Didley Plaza and weekly releases of session videos.

MusicGNV Director Brandon Telg shares information on the organization and how to participate.

MusicGNV

Online: https://www.musicgnv.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/musicgnv

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCODqom4g98vIjyuMebw283w

Bandcamp: https://musicgnv.bandcamp.com/