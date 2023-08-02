 
WUFT 89.1/90.1 WUFT Classic Live TV DONATE
G.B. Northern Ireland. Belfast. A march through Catholic West Belfast in support of the Irish Republican hunger striker, Bobby SANDS, who was on his 59th day of refusing food and was to die within a week. Bobby SANDS went on hunger strike in response to the British Government's refusal to recognise the Republican prisoners in Northern Ireland as political prisoners, and allow them to wear civilian clothes. 1981. Young rioters break away from the demonstration to attack the police.

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland – Sept. 28-30 at 9 p.m.

By

August 2, 2023 TV

From the makers of the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning “Once Upon a Time in Iraq” comes a unique five-part film set in Northern Ireland. Exploring the decades-long conflict in Northern Ireland known as “The Troubles,” the series tell the story through the intimate testimony of ordinary men, women, and children who were drawn—both willingly and unwillingly—into the bitter clashes that rocked the nation and who are still struggling to hold on to a fragile peace today.

© 2023 WUFT / Division of Media Properties