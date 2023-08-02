Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland – Sept. 28-30 at 9 p.m.

From the makers of the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning “Once Upon a Time in Iraq” comes a unique five-part film set in Northern Ireland. Exploring the decades-long conflict in Northern Ireland known as “The Troubles,” the series tell the story through the intimate testimony of ordinary men, women, and children who were drawn—both willingly and unwillingly—into the bitter clashes that rocked the nation and who are still struggling to hold on to a fragile peace today.