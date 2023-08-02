 
WUFT 89.1/90.1 WUFT Classic Live TV DONATE

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston – Sept. 6 – Oct. 11 at 9 p.m.

By

August 2, 2023 TV

AMERICA OUTDOORS WITH BARATUNDE THURSTON returns with a brand new season as the best-selling writer, podcaster and comedian travels across the US to uncover more amazing stories about how we work, play and interact with the outdoors. “Suwannee; Wild Rivers” features  biologists saving snapping turtles on the Suwannee River. Baratunde meets a fascinating cast of Americans with one thing in common: a passion for the great outdoors.

© 2023 WUFT / Division of Media Properties