America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston – Sept. 6 – Oct. 11 at 9 p.m.

AMERICA OUTDOORS WITH BARATUNDE THURSTON returns with a brand new season as the best-selling writer, podcaster and comedian travels across the US to uncover more amazing stories about how we work, play and interact with the outdoors. “Suwannee; Wild Rivers” features biologists saving snapping turtles on the Suwannee River. Baratunde meets a fascinating cast of Americans with one thing in common: a passion for the great outdoors.