Today’s episode features Family Promise of Gainesville. Since 1998, Family Promise has provided families experiencing homelessness with compassionate care that includes shelter, case management, education, housing, meals and transportation until they can transition to a home of their own. More than 2,500 people have been helped out of homelessness in the community. Through the collaboration of local faith and civic groups, the Family Promise of Gainesville mission is to help children in Alachua County are experiencing homelessness because every child should have a bed to sleep in at night.

Family Promise of Gainesville Executive Director Shari Jones shares information on their services, volunteer opportunities and fundraising efforts including the upcoming inaugural Summer Carnival on July 22 and the annual bed race set for February 2024. All proceeds will go toward school supplies and clothes for youth.

Family Promise of Gainesville

P.O. Box 5189

Gainesville, FL 32627

(352) 378-2030

Online: https://www.Familypromisegvl.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/familypromisegainesvillefl

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fpgainesville

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XP_WFwkEr38

Summer Carnival Fundraiser |Saturday, July 22 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Gainesville |14105 NW 39th Avenue