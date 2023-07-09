GFAA Summer Studio Tour 2023

Today ‘s episode features the Gainesville Fine Arts Association Summer Studio Tour, a self-guided tour through working artist studios in and around Gainesville. The event is free and kicks off with a special event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 14 at the GFAA Gallery at 1314 South Main Street. Participants can meet the artists and sample culinary creations and beverages from Superette Wine + Provisions. Maps will be available at the event and online for the studio tour locations that will be open on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. While at the studios visitors can view each artists’ creative process through examples and impromptu demonstrations and have the opportunity to purchase original work directly from the artists.

GFAA Tour Co-Coordinators and artists Michelle Nagri and Peter Senesac share information on the 27 participating artists, how to access the online interactive map at gfaastudiotour.com and what to expect during this annual summer event.

GFAA Summer Studio Tour

July 14: Kickoff Party from 6 to 9 p.m. at GFAA Gallery, 1314 S. Main Street, Gainesville

July 15-16: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tours open at artists’ studios

Online: https://www.gfaastudiotour.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/seeartbuyart

