FANFARES & FIREWORKS 2023

Today’s episode features two of the four performance groups for the 2023 edition of WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS. The event will be on Monday, July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the University of Florida Bandshell at Flavet Field in Gainesville. First up is three members from the nine-piece southern soul group, The Savants of Soul: Justin McKenzie, Mandy Ferwada and Will Campbell. They perform soul music inspired by Muscle Shoals as well as iconic and legendary music created in the 1960s and 1970s.

Next is Adrienne Widener, Ryan Gambino and Brian Burwell from the six-piece Sooza Brass Band. The classically trained musicians, all graduates of the UF School of Music, perform Brass Funk and Acoustic Music. Ryan and Brian will also perform with Matcha, the opening act who is making their debut at FANFARES.

The Savants of Soul: https://www.savantsofsoul.com/

Sooza Brass Band: https://www.soozabrassband.com/

FANFARES & FIREWORKS | Monday, July 3 | 6 to 10 p.m.

UF Bandshell at Flavet Field

605 Woodlawn Drive

Gainesville

More sponsor and event info: https://www.wuft.org/fireworks