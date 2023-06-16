FPREN Chief Meteorologist Jeff George and the 2023 Hurricane Season Forecast

Today’s episode features the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network known as FPREN – a critical link between Florida’s public media stations and the state’s Emergency Management Network during a crisis. Through the statewide network, stations receive accurate and real-time information on important weather, safety and evacuation information to help protect residents during storms, hurricanes and other severe weather events. FPREN also provides weather forecasts and storm tracking to broadcast stations in the South Carolina Education Television Network.

New FPREN Director and Chief Meteorologist Jeff George discusses the forecast for the 2023 hurricane season and the likelihood for major storms and tropical disturbances to impact the counties served by WUFT. He also shares the weather resources available on-air, online and from the free Florida Storms app available for iPhone and Android devices.

UF Weather Center: https://www.facebook.com/UFWeather/

Florida Storms App: https://floridastorms.org/app/