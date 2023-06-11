Leah Diehl, Therapeutic Horticulture Director at Wilmot Gardens

Today’s episode features Leah Diehl, Director of Therapeutic Horticulture at Wilmot Gardens and the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences at the University of Florida. She creates programming for diverse populations and participates in research studies examining the impact of plants and nature on quality of life and wellness. Diehl is a registered horticultural therapist and a licensed landscape architect with an emphasis on healing gardens and therapeutic design and programming.

She has created an Undergraduate Certificate in Horticultural Therapy. Students explore the human dimensions of horticulture and its use as a vehicle for increased quality of life. They will gain knowledge in treatment assessments, plans, and methods, as well as activity analysis and adaptation and how they apply to special populations and varied settings. Diehl develops programs at Wilmot Gardens on the UF campus. She focuses on improving the quality of life for participants through plant interactions.

Online: https://wilmotgardens.med.ufl.edu/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wilmotgardens

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WilmotGardens