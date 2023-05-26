“Clue” at the Gainesville Community Playhouse – May 26 – June 11

Today’s episode features the Gainesville Community Playhouse production of “Clue” at the Vam York Theater in Gainesville from May 26 through June 11. Performances are held Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The play, based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

The cast of 14 actors includes Jeff Stevens as Colonel Mustard and Erin Moore as Miss Scarlet. They share information on the actors, artisans and volunteers who contribute their time and talent for each local community theater production and offer a behind-the scenes looks at the production of “Clue.”

Gainesville Community Playhouse at the Vam York Theater

4039 NW 16th Blvd.

Gainesville, Florida

“Clue” runs May 26 – June 11

Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Online: https://www.gcplayhouse.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GainesvilleCommunityPlayhouse/