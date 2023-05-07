Today’s episode features the University of Florida Field & Fork Farm and Gardens program. The vision for the Field & Fork Program is to offer spaces at UF where individuals can take courses and participate in activities that focus on sustainable agriculture and food systems at multiple scales, including the home, community gardens, small or urban farms, or large-scale food production.

Program director and Alachua County Commissioner Anna Prizzia shares information on the Farm and Gardens which host a variety of production systems that can be used for experiential learning, classes, tours, and events. From art and history to engineering and agronomy, the space is designed to allow all academic disciplines to explore and experience food systems concepts and sustainable agriculture in practice. Additionally, staff, interns, and volunteers work together to manage the space and provide food for the Alan and Cathy Hitchcock Pantry and local charities, such as GRACE Marketplace and Bread of the Mighty Food Bank.

Field & Fork Office:

1062 Museum Road, (Building 508)

Gainesville, FL 32611

Field & Fork Phone: 352-294-1780

Online: https://fieldandfork.ufl.edu/programs/farm-and-gardens/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fieldandforkuf/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fieldandforkuf/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/UFCALS