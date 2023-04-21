Today’s episode features the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications Public Interest Communications Summer Institute on June 14-16 in Houston, Texas. A network of academics, students and practitioners will gather at the University of Houston to learn, share and collaborate in building the emerging academic field of public interest communications. Now more than ever, university programs are looking for ways to innovate in these unprecedented times. Equipping a new generation of students representing an array of cultures and voices with public interest communications and research skills will better position them to effect positive social change in the world and ensure they can adapt to an ever-shifting communications job market.

Angela Bradbery, UF Frank Karel Endowed Chair in Public Interest Communications and Summer Institute coordinator shares information on how educators, graduate students and practitioners can learn and collaborate to define the field and plan a curriculum that will inspire and empower students in this emerging field.

For more information:

go.ufl.edu/picsummerinfo

go.ufl.edu/picsummerreg

Photos from the 2022 event

:https://www.jou.ufl.edu/pic-summer-institute-2022/pic-summer-institute-2022-photo-gallery/

