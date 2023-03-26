2023 Santa Fe College Spring Arts Festival

Today’s episode features the return of the Santa Fe College Springs Arts Festival. The festival, on hiatus due to the pandemic, will return for the 51st annual event on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a new location – the Santa Fe College northwest campus at 3000 NW 83rd Street in Gainesville.

There will be a juried art show, a section for community artists as well as displays by Santa Fe College art students. In addition, there will be music, food trucks and several campus entities including the art gallery and teaching zoo will be open to the public. For easy access Gainesville’s Regional Transit System will be offering free services with extended routes and locations in order to provide adequate transportation to and from the festival on both days.

Kyle Novak and Yumina Myers, co-festival coordinators, share information on the revival of the festival, the new location and the many activities that will be happening during the festival on the Santa Fe College campus.

Santa Fe College Spring Arts Festival

April 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa Fe College Northwest Campus

3000 NW 83 Street

Website: https://www.sfcollege.edu/spring-arts/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFSpringArtsFestival