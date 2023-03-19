Joe Kays, UF Explore Magazine Editor

Today’s episode features Joe Kays, director of Research Communications and editor of the University of Florida Explore magazine. Kays leads a team of five to produce the biannual publication. Each issue engages readers in the journey of scientific discovery, scholarship and creativity at UF. Readers come along for the adventure as faculty and students pursue knowledge in the laboratory, in the field and in the studio. As editor, he has had the opportunity to learn a little bit about a lot of things during his 33-year tenure at the University. The magazine serves as an archive of research compiled into 72 issues from over the past 28 years.

Some of the most interesting research projects covered include the Panama Canal, SALSA Antarctica, lunar plants, GeoSpaces, AI Connoisseur, Native Voices, the Tulsa Masacre and honoring the 50th anniversary celebration of Gatorade in 2015. Gatorade was created by UF Professor Dr. Robert Cade. He was also part of the Science Writers conference and the Research Road Show at the National Championship Florida vs. Ohio State football game in Arizona.

University of Florida Explore Magazine

