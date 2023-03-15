MASTERPIECE
"Sanditon" Season 3
Premieres Sunday, March 19, 2023 on PBS
Sanditon, The Final Season – Sundays at 9 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
March 15, 2023 TV
The third and final season returns viewers to the seaside resort of Sanditon for the conclusion of Charlotte and Georgiana’s stories. Drama, laughter and romance are all in store for the ensemble of new and returning characters.
