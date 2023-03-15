Marie Antoinette – Sundays at 10 p.m.

Marie Antoinette (Emilia Schüle, “Berlin Dance School”) is just a teenager when she leaves Austria to marry the dauphin of France (Louis Cunningham, “Bridgerton”). With pressure to continue the Bourbon line and secure the Franco-Austrian alliance, she must follow the complex rules of the French court while attempting to charm her reluctant king-to-be, Louis XVI. Transforming into the Queen of Style and a true fashion icon, Marie Antoinette tries to recreate Versailles in her image: free, independent, and feminist. But defamatory pamphlets and persistent rumors about her private life undermine her status, and her opponents within the Royal Family will do everything they can to bring her down.