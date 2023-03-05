Today’s episode features the Marion County Master Gardeners’ Spring Festival 2023. The annual festival, always scheduled on the second weekend in March, is the biggest plant sale and education expo in Marion County. More than 100 vendors will be on display at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road in Ocala on Saturday, March 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vendors will feature plants, gardening supplies and garden art. Educational sessions offer information on houseplants, herbs, hydroponics, pollinator gardens, orchids, native plants, vegetable gardening, bees, and how to become a master gardener. There will also be a session for those that are new to Florida so they can make the most out of their garden.

Jeremey Rhoden, Master Gardener Coordinator, shares information on the return of the full garden festival and expo, info on the kids zone, and how to make to most of this spring gardening experience.

Marion County Master Gardeners’ Spring Festival 2023

Saturday, March 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2232 NE Jacksonville Road

Ocala, FL

Website: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/marion/master-gardeners-/events/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarionCountyMasterGardeners

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marioncountymastergardeners/