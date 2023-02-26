UF School of Music Cadenza 2023

Today’s episode features Cadenza, the upcoming University of Florida School of Music benefit to raise funds for student scholarships. Presented by the Friends of Music, the event will be on Saturday, March 4 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the UF Music Building on the UF Campus in Gainesville. Attendees can meet faculty and students, enjoy refreshments and libations at a pre-show reception, have exclusive seating, and experience live music from over 13 different ensembles in both familiar and some unfamiliar spaces.

The evening will feature performances by the Brass Band, Chamber Singers, Gator Marching Band, Jacare Brazil Jazz Band, Music Business Ensemble, the Opera Theatre and Symphony Orchestra and the Wind Symphony plus 13 chamber ensembles and solo performances. Funds raised offer crucial support to the students in the form of scholarships, equipment needs, masterclasses, and professional development and will equip faculty with the necessary resources to be agile and respond to immediate needs.

Cadenza

March 4, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

UF School of Music Building

435 Newell Hall

Gainesville, FL

Ticket information:

https://www.arts.ufl.edu