Florida Museum of Natural History: “All Things Beautiful”

Today’s episode features a new book from the Florida Museum of Natural History located at the University of Florida. “All Things Beautiful” is a celebration of the beauty of the natural history collections and the work of curators dedicated to understanding and conserving the natural world. The book reveals some of the remarkable animals, plants, fossils, and cultural heritage materials that make up the 40 million plus specimens and objects in the museum. With 10 chapters exploring diverse themes including the collector’s impulse, fields of adventure, remembering the lost, and saving the imperiled, award-winning environmental journalist Heather Dewar captures the vast scope of the museum’s activities and stunning photography by Kristen Grace reveals extraordinary color, form, pattern, and textures.

Heather Dewar and Kristen Grace share information on how the book was conceptualized and produced in honor of the Florida Museum of Natural History’s 100th anniversary.