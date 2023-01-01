Today’s episode features the A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center housed in the former Jones Family home at 1013 NW 7th Avenue in Gainesville. It serves as a tribute to one of the most influential educators in the history of Alachua County and showcases a permanent exhibit on “Prof” Jones. It also focuses on the people and places of the historic Fifth Avenue/Pleasant Street neighborhood and contains a collection of oral histories centering on the African-American experience in Gainesville along with a collection of rotating exhibits throughout the year.

Coordinator Carol Richardson shares information on the Museum and Cultural Center founded in 2009 as the result of a partnership between the Gainesville Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), the City of Gainesville Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs, and and the Florida African American Heritage Preservation Network.

The A. Quinn Jones Museum & Cultural Center

1013 NW 7th Avenue

Gainesville, Florida

352-334-2010

Online: https://www.aqjmuseum.org/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AQuinnJonesMuseum