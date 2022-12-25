Today’s episode features a discussion with First Amendment scholar Clay Calvert, director of the Marion B. Brechner First Amendment Project and Brechner Eminent Scholar in Mass Communication at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. Calvert will leave his position at the end of 2022 after a 13-year tenure at the College. Calvert was named the UF Teacher/Scholar of the Year, the first CJC faculty member to win UF’s most prestigious and oldest faculty award. As a result, he was selected to receive one of 14 2022 Southeastern Conference Faculty Achievement Awards. He is considered one of the foremost experts on First Amendment law and has been a frequent source for stories about the First Amendment and freedom of expression.

Calvert shares his experiences at UF, his ability to make boring faculty senate minutes entertaining and his quest for perfect punctuation and the proper use of hyphens.