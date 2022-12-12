A Discussion with Moni Basu

Today’s episode features a discussion with University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications Michael and Linda Connelly Lecturer in Narrative Nonfiction Moni Basu. Basu has been an award-winning journalist for more than three decades and was the senior writer on CNN Digital’s Enterprise team before coming to the College. Previously she was a reporter and editor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution and the Tallahassee Democrat. She covered the Iraq War from its inception and won several national awards. Her work focused on people who survive immense loss and trauma and on race and identity.

Basu is leaving the College to become the Director of Narrative Nonfiction for the Low-Residency Master of Fine Arts Program at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, where she has she has been a distinguished professor of practice since 2015. Basu will also be the Charlayne Hunter-Gault Distinguished Writer in Residence. She shares here experiences at UF including the launch of a student narrative non-fiction magazine called Atrium.