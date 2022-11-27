Jay Watkins, UF Associate Director of Bands

Today’s episode features Jay Watkins, University of Florida Associate Director of Bands and director of the “Pride of the Sunshine” Marching Band – the official marching band for the University. Membership in the band is open to all students currently enrolled at the University of Florida or Santa Fe College. Students audition each year and currently the band consists of 425 undergraduate and graduate students that represent over 100 majors at the university.

The current era of the band is also referred to as The Sound of the Gator Nation. They perform at every Florida Gators home football game and also at various other events such as pep rallies, parades, and the annual Orange and Blue spring scrimmage game. UF students are encouraged to join other ensembles such as concert band, jazz band, basketball band, and volleyball band. Jay Watkins shares information on the UF music program and an upcoming Spring Break trip to perform at various venues in Ireland.

University of Florida Bands

Online: https://www.ufbands.com/