Holiday Marketplace – Nov. 4-6

Today’s episode features the Holiday Marketplace presented by First United Methodist Church in Gainesville on Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at 419 NE 1st Street in Gainesville. The event features nine shopping areas for participants to partake of holiday gifts, upscale resale and baked goods from the Bountiful Bakery. The nine shops cater to different tastes, ages and budgets including Santa’s Workshop that is just for kids. Admission is free and open to the public. Proceeds benefit various charities including Helping Hands, Family Promise, Dresses for Africa, Days for Girls and Mobility Worldwide.

Holiday Marketplace coordinator Carol Morris shares information on their year-long preparation for the annual holiday event and the local, national and international charities that benefit from the generosity of the community.

First United Methodist Church Holiday Marketplace

Friday, Nov. 4: 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

419 NE 1st Street

Gainesville

352-372-8523

Online: https://www.fumcgnv.org/holiday-marketplace