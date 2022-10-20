The BASH Music Festival 2022

Today’s episode features the BASH Festival on November 5 and 6 at Depot Park in Gainesville. The two-day free BASH event which stands for Blues, Americana, Soul and Heritage will showcase the very best of Gainesville. Headliners include Mavis Staples, Drive-By Truckers, Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, Lilly Hiatt, Little Jake and the Soul Searchers, The Savants of Soul and tributes to local legends like Tom Petty, Charles Bradley and Bo Diddley.

Festival goers see performances on three stages around Depot Park on Saturday from 1 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. and enjoy local food trucks and vendors, an artisan art and craft market, beer garden, and fun experiences for the whole family. Proceeds will benefit UF Health Art in Medicine and M.A.M.A.’s Club.

Festival co-founders Sarah and Jason Hedges share information on logistics, parking and the participating artists that will be in attendance.

The BASH Music Festival

Nov. 5, 1 to 11 p.m.

Nov. 6, Noon to 10 p.m.

Deport Park

874 SE 4th St, Gainesville

Website: https://www.thebashgnv.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBashGNV