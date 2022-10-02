University Women’s Club 100th Anniversary

Today’s episode features the University Women’s Club in Gainesville, Florida. Since 1922, the club has provided an opportunity for women in the University of Florida community to become better acquainted and to exchange information and ideas. Originally only open to women who were UF faculty and staff or their spouses, the club has welcomed all who are interested in promoting the goals of UF. The club is nearing the 100th anniversary and will cease operations as of the end of 2022. Club history will be archived in the UF library and a historic marker will honor the existence of the club.

University Women’s Club treasurer Beverly Bartlett shares information on the history of the club, the scholarships they provide to students and the gala event honoring the club’s centennial.

Online: http://www.universitywomensclub.ufl.edu/