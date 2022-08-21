Patriot Service Dogs of Marion County

Today’s episode features Patriot Service Dogs, a Marion County nonprofit organization dedicated to pairing well-trained service dogs with veterans free-of-charge. Any honorably discharged veteran with a physical or mental disability is eligible to apply. Dogs in the program spend two years in training before they are carefully matched with a veteran applicant. The organization was founded in 2009 and has grown to over 100 active volunteers. They are located in Central Florida but place dogs throughout the United States. So far, they have placed 50 fully trained service dogs.

Julie Sanderson, President of Patriot Service Dogs, shares information on the no cost service for veterans and the need for volunteers including puppy raisers who help expose future service dogs to the world and give them a loving home.

Patriot Service Dogs

1576 Bella Cruz Drive Suite #429

The Villages, FL 32159

(352) 626-2305

E-mail: info@PatriotServiceDogs.org

Online: https://patriotservicedogs.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatriotServiceDogs/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patriotservicedogs/

